National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 83.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 83.60% to Rs 470.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 256.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 3346.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3297.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3346.903297.1922.5713.59804.14504.33650.35347.27470.61256.32