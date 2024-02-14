National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 83.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 3346.90 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 83.60% to Rs 470.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 256.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 3346.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3297.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3346.903297.19 2 OPM %22.5713.59 -PBDT804.14504.33 59 PBT650.35347.27 87 NP470.61256.32 84
