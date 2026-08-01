National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 90.87% to Rs 2003.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5302.383806.9451.0638.822872.011593.232689.661414.892003.141049.48

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