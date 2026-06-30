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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 2.35%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 2.35%

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 20.05% over last one month compared to 8.25% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2.35% today to trade at Rs 338.95. The BSE Metal index is down 0.29% to quote at 40155.7. The index is down 8.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.14% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.69 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 20.05% over last one month compared to 8.25% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33221 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 180.1 on 04 Aug 2025.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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