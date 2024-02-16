Sensex (    %)
                        
National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.2, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.34% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.2, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 23.65% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7910.6, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 638.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 413.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.65, up 4.77% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 105.34% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

