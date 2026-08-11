National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.01%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.03%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.23% over last one month compared to 4.45% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 2.01% today to trade at Rs 391.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.03% to quote at 42631.46. The index is up 4.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.53% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.16 % over last one year compared to the 2.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.23% over last one month compared to 4.45% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30259 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 183.85 on 29 Aug 2025.

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