National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.23%, up for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% fall in NIFTY and a 38.45% fall in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 6.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12914.55, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.6, up 2.66% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 99.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% fall in NIFTY and a 38.45% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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