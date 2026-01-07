Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.77%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.77%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.11% gain in NIFTY and a 35.33% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26083.25. The Sensex is at 84758.67, down 0.36%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 31.49% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11524.05, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 233.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.3, up 1.35% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 72.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.11% gain in NIFTY and a 35.33% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GSFC commissions sulphuric acid plant at Vadodara

Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

