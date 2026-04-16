National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 2.59%, up for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 434.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 184.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% jump in NIFTY and a 50.06% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 434.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24158.8. The Sensex is at 77798.02, down 0.4%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 10.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12548, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 436.3, up 2.55% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 184.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% jump in NIFTY and a 50.06% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.