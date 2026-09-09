National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.01%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 2.24% over last one month compared to 0.89% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.23% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.01% today to trade at Rs 374.85. The BSE Metal index is up 0.27% to quote at 41821.56. The index is down 0.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 0.92% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 29.37 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 2.24% over last one month compared to 0.89% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5057 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 198.8 on 26 Sep 2025.

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