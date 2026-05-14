National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 131.97% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% slide in NIFTY and a 47.08% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 23710.55. The Sensex is at 75385.46, up 1.04%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has slipped around 2.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13290.8, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 415, up 1.49% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 131.97% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% slide in NIFTY and a 47.08% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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