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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 88.22% in the June 2026 quarter

National Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 88.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 88.22% to Rs 2002.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1063.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5302.383806.94 39 OPM %51.0639.20 -PBDT2871.251607.61 79 PBT2688.901429.27 88 NP2002.381063.86 88

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST