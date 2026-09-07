Monday, September 07, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium secures DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for its Anugola expansion project

National Aluminium secures DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for its Anugola expansion project

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Signs technology license agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium

National Aluminium Company under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has signed an agreement today at Dubai with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), for the deployment of EGA's UAE-developed DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for NALCO's 0.5 million TPA brownfield smelter expansion project at Anugola, Odisha.

Under the agreement, EGA will provide NALCO with the technology license, know-how, designs and technical information required for implementation of the DX+ Ultra technology, along with technical support during the various stages of project implementation.

The DX+ Ultra technology is a high-amperage and efficient aluminium smelting technology, designed to support higher productivity and improved energy performance. Adoption of this technology is expected to enable NALCO to develop an efficient and competitive smelter with optimised capital and operating costs.

 

The proposed brownfield expansion will add approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of aluminium production capacity at Anugola. Together with NALCO's existing capacity, the expansion will enable the Company to move towards an overall aluminium production capacity of about 1 million tonnes per annum.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 23,800 level; media shares under pressure

Nifty ends below 23,800 level; media shares under pressure

Nifty slips below 23,800 as crude shock and fed fears hit sentiment

Nifty slips below 23,800 as crude shock and fed fears hit sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.86%

JLR updates on its strategic transformation programme

JLR updates on its strategic transformation programme

Board of RBL Bank approves fund raising up to USD 1B under EMTN programme

Board of RBL Bank approves fund raising up to USD 1B under EMTN programme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST