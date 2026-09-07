National Aluminium secures DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for its Anugola expansion project

Signs technology license agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium

National Aluminium Company under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has signed an agreement today at Dubai with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), for the deployment of EGA's UAE-developed DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for NALCO's 0.5 million TPA brownfield smelter expansion project at Anugola, Odisha.

Under the agreement, EGA will provide NALCO with the technology license, know-how, designs and technical information required for implementation of the DX+ Ultra technology, along with technical support during the various stages of project implementation.

The DX+ Ultra technology is a high-amperage and efficient aluminium smelting technology, designed to support higher productivity and improved energy performance. Adoption of this technology is expected to enable NALCO to develop an efficient and competitive smelter with optimised capital and operating costs.

The proposed brownfield expansion will add approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of aluminium production capacity at Anugola. Together with NALCO's existing capacity, the expansion will enable the Company to move towards an overall aluminium production capacity of about 1 million tonnes per annum.