National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 0.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 6.22% to Rs 17049.06 croreNet profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 0.34% to Rs 2170.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2177.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.22% to Rs 17049.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16051.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income17049.0616051.20 6 OPM %95.0195.74 -PBDT2842.512919.59 -3 PBT2842.512919.59 -3 NP2170.122177.57 0
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST