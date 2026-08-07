National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 0.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.22% to Rs 17049.06 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 0.34% to Rs 2170.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2177.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.22% to Rs 17049.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16051.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17049.0616051.2095.0195.742842.512919.592842.512919.592170.122177.57

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