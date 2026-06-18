National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 3.71% to Rs 14205.24 croreNet profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 10.86% to Rs 1440.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1615.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 3.71% to Rs 14205.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14752.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.03% to Rs 7168.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7628.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.58% to Rs 57951.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56491.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income14205.2414752.47 -4 57951.1756491.01 3 OPM %94.4990.32 -95.5193.97 - PBDT1654.722102.88 -21 9317.0110154.61 -8 PBT1654.722102.88 -21 9317.0110154.61 -8 NP1440.141615.52 -11 7168.177628.33 -6
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST