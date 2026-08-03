National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 71.19% to Rs 2807.70 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 12.23% to Rs 801.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 714.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.19% to Rs 2807.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1640.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2807.701640.09 71 OPM %90.8694.61 -PBDT801.85714.48 12 PBT801.85714.48 12 NP801.85714.48 12
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST