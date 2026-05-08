National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 28.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.50% to Rs 2143.48 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 28.97% to Rs 774.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 600.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.50% to Rs 2143.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1396.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.60% to Rs 3036.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 7257.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4973.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2143.481396.41 53 7257.304973.26 46 OPM %87.9992.58 -92.3094.12 - PBDT774.02600.17 29 3036.672191.02 39 PBT774.02600.17 29 3036.672191.02 39 NP774.02600.17 29 3036.672191.02 39
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST