National Fertilizer announces cessation of directors
With effect from 05 May 2026National Fertilizer announced that Jyoti Bhramar Tubid (DIN:02442295), Non Official Independent Director and Rabi Ranjan Sen (DIN: 09400040), Non-Official Independent Director have been completed and they have ceased to be Directors on the board of the company w.e.f. 05 May 2026.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:31 PM IST