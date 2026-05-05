National Fertilizer announces cessation of directors

With effect from 05 May 2026

National Fertilizer announced that Jyoti Bhramar Tubid (DIN:02442295), Non Official Independent Director and Rabi Ranjan Sen (DIN: 09400040), Non-Official Independent Director have been completed and they have ceased to be Directors on the board of the company w.e.f. 05 May 2026.

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