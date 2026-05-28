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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 4347.19 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer rose 12.43% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 4347.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4456.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 211.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 21514.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19794.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4347.194456.51 -2 21514.1819794.50 9 OPM %7.385.26 -3.873.07 - PBDT289.81262.04 11 679.86584.80 16 PBT190.01167.34 14 274.51211.80 30 NP151.54134.79 12 211.49183.98 15

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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