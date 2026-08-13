National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 4500.39 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 113.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 4500.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3534.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4500.393534.17 27 OPM %5.932.30 -PBDT241.4144.00 449 PBT137.81-52.08 LP NP113.38-39.44 LP
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST