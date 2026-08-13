Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 4500.39 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 113.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 4500.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3534.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4500.393534.17 27 OPM %5.932.30 -PBDT241.4144.00 449 PBT137.81-52.08 LP NP113.38-39.44 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2026 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST