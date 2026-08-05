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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fittings standalone net profit rises 50.38% in the June 2026 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 50.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 27.13 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 50.38% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 27.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.1320.58 32 OPM %19.7217.35 -PBDT5.984.31 39 PBT5.223.60 45 NP3.942.62 50

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST