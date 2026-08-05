National Fittings standalone net profit rises 50.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 27.13 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 50.38% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 27.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.1320.5819.7217.355.984.315.223.603.942.62

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