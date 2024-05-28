National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 240.57 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 3.90% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 240.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 294.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 943.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 687.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
