National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 45.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.05% to Rs 1145.46 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 45.58% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.05% to Rs 1145.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 646.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.92% to Rs 685.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.81% to Rs 4274.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2363.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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