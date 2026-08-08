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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 93.05% in the June 2026 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 93.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 1311.87 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 93.05% to Rs 234.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 1311.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1022.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1311.871022.75 28 OPM %79.0281.49 -PBDT567.30388.28 46 PBT120.9030.63 295 NP234.50121.47 93

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:13 AM IST