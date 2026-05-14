National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 209.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.50% to Rs 1235.60 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 209.09% to Rs 1019.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.50% to Rs 1235.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 769.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.37% to Rs 3531.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1854.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 5026.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3032.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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