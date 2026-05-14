National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 209.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 60.50% to Rs 1235.60 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 209.09% to Rs 1019.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.50% to Rs 1235.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 769.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.37% to Rs 3531.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1854.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 5026.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3032.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1235.60769.85 60 5026.653032.68 66 OPM %113.6975.78 -102.8793.23 - PBDT1020.82333.01 207 3538.981866.39 90 PBT1020.82333.01 207 3538.981866.39 90 NP1019.13329.72 209 3531.151854.91 90
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST