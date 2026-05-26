National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 89.59 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 30.05% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 89.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 341.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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