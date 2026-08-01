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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2026 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 95.18 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 15.32% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 95.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.1874.07 29 OPM %6.898.49 -PBDT5.464.96 10 PBT3.553.08 15 NP2.562.22 15

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST