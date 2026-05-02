National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.01% to Rs 458.26 croreNet profit of National Securities Depository rose 8.18% to Rs 90.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.01% to Rs 458.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.67% to Rs 379.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 1529.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1420.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales458.26363.67 26 1529.961420.21 8 OPM %22.4025.09 -28.1126.44 - PBDT129.49120.92 7 553.59488.85 13 PBT115.54110.76 4 505.55453.44 11 NP90.1183.30 8 379.74343.12 11
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST