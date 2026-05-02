National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.01% to Rs 458.26 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 8.18% to Rs 90.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.01% to Rs 458.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.67% to Rs 379.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 1529.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1420.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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