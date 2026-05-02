National Securities Depository standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 170.61 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 5.17% to Rs 79.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 170.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 360.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 704.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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