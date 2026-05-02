National Securities Depository standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 170.61 croreNet profit of National Securities Depository rose 5.17% to Rs 79.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 170.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 360.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 704.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.61166.54 2 704.71618.63 14 OPM %50.9949.77 -53.5753.44 - PBDT111.78108.23 3 507.83443.29 15 PBT102.88101.75 1 478.28422.17 13 NP79.6875.76 5 360.60321.62 12
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST