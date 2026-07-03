National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Digicontent Ltd, Cura Technologies Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2026.

Digicontent Ltd, Cura Technologies Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 971.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd lost 9.72% to Rs 26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2808 shares in the past one month.

Cura Technologies Ltd crashed 8.95% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 187 shares in the past one month.

Wheels India Ltd pared 8.28% to Rs 1480. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11478 shares in the past one month.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd fell 7.02% to Rs 1248.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33561 shares in the past one month.

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