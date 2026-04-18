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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 67.78% in the March 2026 quarter

National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 67.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 67.78% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.82% to Rs 9.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 20.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales02.81 -100 20.4222.33 -9 OPM %0-3.56 --30.660.72 - PBDT1.654.91 -66 13.2818.29 -27 PBT1.654.89 -66 13.2818.27 -27 NP1.163.60 -68 9.6613.20 -27

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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