National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.02 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 156.57% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.-1.020106.8603.391.493.391.492.540.99

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