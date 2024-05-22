Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 40.22 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 69.92% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 155.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 45.81% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.