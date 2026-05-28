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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natural Capsules reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Natural Capsules reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 58.45 crore

Net loss of Natural Capsules reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 187.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.4544.97 30 187.20169.21 11 OPM %2.289.76 --0.8310.35 - PBDT-0.803.05 PL -10.7811.91 PL PBT-5.080.89 PL -27.922.79 PL NP-3.450.36 PL -17.070.43 PL

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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