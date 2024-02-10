Natural Capsules standalone net profit declines 67.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.65% to Rs 38.38 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 67.62% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 38.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.38.3845.5012.8721.324.458.762.297.021.705.25