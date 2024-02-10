Sensex (    %)
                        
Natural Capsules standalone net profit declines 67.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 15.65% to Rs 38.38 crore
Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 67.62% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 38.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales38.3845.50 -16 OPM %12.8721.32 -PBDT4.458.76 -49 PBT2.297.02 -67 NP1.705.25 -68
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

