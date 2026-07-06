Naukri rolls out new AI-powered recruitment platforms for jobseekers

Naukri today announced the broad rollout of its AI-powered recruitment platform, with AI-Rex, Talent Pulse, and PremiumX scaling across enterprises. The Company is also expanding AI offerings for jobseekers.

Reflecting its long-term commitment to AI, Info Edge invested approximately Rs 70 crore in AI during FY26, with investment expected to reach approximately Rs 150 crore in FY27. The platform today hosts over 118 million candidate profiles with an average daily new addition of around 25,000 profiles and serves approximately 13 million monthly active users.

Naukri AI-Rex is the Company's flagship Agentic AI product designed to enhance recruiter productivity across the hiring workflow. Multiple specialized AI agents work together across mandate refinement, candidate sourcing, personalized outreach, screening and qualification, enabling recruiters to build high-quality candidate pipelines with significantly less effort.

Commercial adoption is accelerating. AI-Rex is now live across 4,000+ enterprise customers and recruitment firms, with more than 10% already converted to paid clients. Hiring mandates through the AI-Rex platform have grown 3.7x between February and June 2026, with adoption spanning IT, BFSI, Sales, Finance, Healthcare, BPO, Core Engineering, among others.

Talent Pulse, Naukri's AI-powered talent intelligence platform, now has over 600 paid customers with adoption ranging from large enterprises to smaller organizations. The platform enables enterprises to benchmark compensation, analyze talent availability, evaluate employer branding, and make workforce planning decisions using AI-powered insights. Together with Executive Intelligence, these products expand Naukri's addressable market into talent intelligence and strategic workforce planning.

Naukri's AI investments extend to the candidate side as well, reinforcing the same data flywheel that powers its enterprise products. Jobseeker agent Neo offers AI-guided career navigation and job matching; AI Resume Maker helps candidates build stronger profiles; and AI Mock Interview Prep provides personalized mock interviews and feedback ahead of real conversations with recruiters. Premium subscriptions for these tools are contributing to stronger revenue growth within Naukri's jobseeker revenue pool.

PremiumX, Naukri's AI-powered premium hiring platform, serves over 1,800 enterprise customers and enables them to reach the vast majority of India's white-collar professionals earning above ₹30 lakh annually, using AI-driven talent discovery and Naukri verified (NChecked) profiles to identify both active and passive candidates. Naukri Top Tier extends this to an invite-only network for senior professionals, while iimjobs and hirist extend their reach into management/leadership and premium technology hiring, respectively.