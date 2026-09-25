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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava commissions 100 MW solar project in Zambia

Nava commissions 100 MW solar project in Zambia

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Marking its foray into renewable energy

Nava announced the commissioning of 100 MW solar power plant by its step-down subsidiary, Maamba Solar Energy (MSEL), Zambia, marking a defining milestone in the group journey into renewables. Power evacuation from the plant to the Zambian grid has commenced.

MSEL has a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with ZESCO, Zambia's national power utility, for the entire power generated by the 100 MW solar power plant.

 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST