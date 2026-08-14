Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 238.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 80.69% to Rs 907.92 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv rose 238.41% to Rs 199.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.69% to Rs 907.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 502.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales907.92502.47 81 OPM %66.2757.51 -PBDT270.5183.71 223 PBT266.7180.20 233 NP199.2258.87 238
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST