Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 238.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.69% to Rs 907.92 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 238.41% to Rs 199.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.69% to Rs 907.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 502.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.907.92502.4766.2757.51270.5183.71266.7180.20199.2258.87

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