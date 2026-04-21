Navin Fluorine International allots 37,385 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 37,385 equity shares under ESOS on 21 April 2026. Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,25,63,858/- consisting of 5,12,77,899 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Re 1/- per share is paid.