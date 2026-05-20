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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine International allots 5,200 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International allots 5,200 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International has allotted 5,200 equity shares under ESOS on 19 May 2026. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,25,74,258/- consisting of 5,12,83,099 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Rs 1/- per share is paid.
 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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