Navin Fluorine International allots 5,200 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 5,200 equity shares under ESOS on 19 May 2026. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,25,74,258/- consisting of 5,12,83,099 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Rs 1/- per share is paid.