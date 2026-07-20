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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine International allots 8,860 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International allots 8,860 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Navin Fluorine International has allotted 8,860 equity shares under ESOS on 20 July 2026. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,25,91,978/- consisting of 5,12,91,959 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Re 1/- per share is paid.
 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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