Navin Fluorine International allots 8,860 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 8,860 equity shares under ESOS on 20 July 2026. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,25,91,978/- consisting of 5,12,91,959 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Re 1/- per share is paid.