Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 123.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 937.71 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 123.90% to Rs 212.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 937.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.94% to Rs 663.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.05% to Rs 3313.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2349.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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