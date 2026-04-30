Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 123.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 937.71 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 123.90% to Rs 212.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 937.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.94% to Rs 663.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.05% to Rs 3313.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2349.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales937.71700.94 34 3313.902349.38 41 OPM %34.2525.50 -32.6422.72 - PBDT309.80162.28 91 1029.12499.52 106 PBT268.58127.02 111 879.92380.09 132 NP212.6294.96 124 663.55288.58 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST