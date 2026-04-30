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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine rises as Q4 PAT surges 124% YoY

Navin Fluorine rises as Q4 PAT surges 124% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International rose 2.35% to Rs 6,923 after the company reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, driven by healthy growth across key segments.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 212.62 crore in Q4 FY26, up 124% YoY from Rs 94.98 crore and higher by 15% QoQ from Rs 185.40 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 937.71 crore, rising 34% YoY from Rs 700.94 crore and 5% higher sequentially compared to Rs 892.37 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 321.15 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80% YoY and 4% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded to 34.2% from 25.5% in Q4 FY25, although it softened 22 bps on a sequential basis.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 282.30 crore in Q4 FY26, up 122% YoY and 18% QoQ.

On the cost front, raw material expenses rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 388.07 crore, while employee expenses increased 15.3% YoY to Rs 81.01 crore and other expenses were up 12.7% YoY at Rs 147.48 crore during the quarter.

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Segment-wise, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) remained the key growth driver in Q4FY26 with 61% YoY revenue growth, followed by Specialty Chemicals at 39% and High Performance Products (HPP) at 20%, reflecting strong demand across high-value segments.

For the full year, revenue stood at Rs 3,313.90 crore in FY26, up 41% YoY, while EBITDA surged 103% to Rs 1,081.68 crore with margins expanding 992 bps to 32.6%. PBT stood at Rs 873.17 crore in FY26, up 130% YoY, while net profit rose 130% YoY to Rs 663.56 crore.

The company also reported strong cash generation, with net cash flow from operating activities rising to Rs 893.57 crore in FY26 from Rs 570.81 crore in FY25.

The board recommended final dividend of Rs 8.60 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-2026. Record date is fixed on 12 June 2026.

Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest Indian manufacturers of specialty fluorochemicals.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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