Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 92.55% to Rs 200.77 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.55% to Rs 200.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 30.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 45.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 687.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 487.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales200.77104.27 93 687.46487.31 41 OPM %19.85-17.85 -17.191.71 - PBDT37.87-22.32 LP 105.41-9.92 LP PBT23.19-35.24 LP 48.68-60.83 LP NP13.98-18.53 LP 30.15-45.30 LP
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST