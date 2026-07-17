Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 401.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 190.75 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 401.22% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 190.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.190.75138.4617.3714.7631.4617.1516.423.8012.282.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News