Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 401.22% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 190.75 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation rose 401.22% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 190.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.75138.46 38 OPM %17.3714.76 -PBDT31.4617.15 83 PBT16.423.80 332 NP12.282.45 401
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST