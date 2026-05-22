Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 314.08% to Rs 14.41 croreNet Loss of Navkar Urbanstructure reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 314.08% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 848.39% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 23.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.413.48 314 23.3616.06 45 OPM %7.29-36.78 -17.984.55 - PBDT1.93-1.27 LP 5.001.69 196 PBT1.24-2.26 LP 4.310.70 516 NP-0.13-2.65 95 2.940.31 848
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST