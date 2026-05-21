Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 430.00 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 20.83% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.50% to Rs 352.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 1721.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1786.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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