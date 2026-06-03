Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nawratan Arts reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garg Acrylics standalone net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Garg Acrylics standalone net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

KCL standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the March 2026 quarter

KCL standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: APSEZ, Infosys, Dhanuka Agritech, Concord Biotech, Mufin Green Finance, Canara Bank

Stock Alert: APSEZ, Infosys, Dhanuka Agritech, Concord Biotech, Mufin Green Finance, Canara Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric Mobility QIPMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchAsus Rog XBOX Ally X20 LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance