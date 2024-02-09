Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore
Net profit of Naysaa Securities remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.416.47 15 OPM %-7.6910.36 -PBDT0.310.57 -46 PBT0.300.53 -43 NP0.400.40 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Krishna Capital &amp; Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Inventure Growth &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 84.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 995.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon