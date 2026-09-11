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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara partners with Virstate to launch Bodycam UEFN

Nazara partners with Virstate to launch Bodycam UEFN

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Nazara Technologies and Virstate today announced that Bodycam UEFN, the official Bodycam game adaptation for Fortnite developed under agreement with Reissad Studio is now available to players worldwide starting today.

Built by Virstate in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), and published by Nazara Technologies, Bodycam UEFN, the game brings the franchise's signature body-camera perspective, intense close quarters combat, realistic atmosphere, and high-pressure multiplayer gameplay into Fortnite.

Nitish Mittersain, MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies, said, Bodycam UEFN is Nazara's first build inside Fortnite, and it is just the beginning. Fortnite is now one of the largest discovery platforms in the world, and we intend to build there at scale. Reissad has raised the bar with an experience that is raw, immersive, and visually stunning. Bringing Bodycam to Fortnite proves that UEFN is ready for premium-quality FPS experiences. It becomes the template for the IPs, original experiences, and partnerships we bring to this ecosystem next.

 

With Bodycam UEFN, Nazara Technologies aims to raise expectations of what players can experience inside Fortnite and demonstrate how major gaming IPs can use UEFN as a serious platform for franchise expansion.

Bodycam is a trademark of Reissad Studio. Bodycam UEFN is an independently created Fortnite island developed by Nazara Technologies and Virstate under agreement with Reissad Studio and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc. Fortnite, Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Epic Games, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST