Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 663.58% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 397.78 croreNet profit of Nazara Technologies rose 663.58% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 397.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 520.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.19% to Rs 95.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1828.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1623.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales397.78520.20 -24 1828.981623.91 13 OPM %10.945.60 --1.617.02 - PBDT87.9843.03 104 1191.64195.56 509 PBT42.465.74 640 961.0677.87 1134 NP46.966.15 664 95.8475.35 27
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST