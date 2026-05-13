Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 663.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 397.78 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 663.58% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 397.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 520.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.19% to Rs 95.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1828.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1623.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

397.78520.201828.981623.9110.945.60-1.617.0287.9843.031191.64195.5642.465.74961.0677.8746.966.1595.8475.35

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